Síguenos
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat

Miguel charms fans in the Uforia Lounge

The Grammy-Award winning recording artist talked about everything from his Mexican heritage to his inspiration for writing music

Foto: Colleen Baker - Grammy-Award winning recording artist Miguel stopped by the Uforia Lounge in San Antonio, Texas on October 27, 2017.
Por:
Colleen Baker
27 Oct | 6:57 PM EDT
Comparte

Grammy-Award winning recording artist Miguel stopped by the Uforia Lounge in San Antonio, Texas.

In an interview with Dana Cortez and Anthony A, the 'Adorn' singer talked about everything from his Mexican heritage to some artists he would like to collaborate with in the future.

A few lucky winners got the chance to ask some questions as well as snap a photo with him.


Re-watch the exclusive interview here:

Miguel's newest hit, 'Skywalker' featuring Travis Scott is out now.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Meet and Greet with Miguel
  2. World Premiere: Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B release 'Motorsport'
  3. Helen Mirren stars in upcoming horror film 'Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built"
  4. Redman comes to Eminem's defense
  5. Happy birthday, Drake!
RELACIONADO:Hip HopDana CortezAnthony ARobbie Rob