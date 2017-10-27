Miguel charms fans in the Uforia Lounge

Foto: Colleen Baker - Grammy-Award winning recording artist Miguel stopped by the Uforia Lounge in San Antonio, Texas on October 27, 2017.
Grammy-Award winning recording artist Miguel stopped by the Uforia Lounge in San Antonio, Texas.
In an interview with Dana Cortez and Anthony A, the 'Adorn' singer talked about everything from his Mexican heritage to some artists he would like to collaborate with in the future.
A few lucky winners got the chance to ask some questions as well as snap a photo with him.
Re-watch the exclusive interview here:
Miguel's newest hit, 'Skywalker' featuring Travis Scott is out now.