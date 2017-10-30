Migos show off their love for San Antonio

Before lighting up the stage on Day 2 of the Mala Luna Music Festival, Migos took some time to enjoy touring the City of San Antonio.

Thanks to Quavo's Snapchat, we got an inside look at what the guys were up to before, during, and after performing their set.





Ver Video Quavo Snapchats Love For San Antonio, TX

Early in the day, you see the guys visiting the historical Alamo. Then, we get an inside look of them performing on stage. Afterward, it appears they went to the 13th Floor Haunted House in the Warehouse District.

Y R N A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:47am PDT