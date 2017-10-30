Síguenos
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat
Escuchar 98.5 The Beat

Migos abruptly walks out of Dana Cortez interview

This was the first interview Migos did after the news of Offset and Cardi B's engagement

Foto: YouTube: Dana Cortez - Offset talks about his engagement with Cardi B in an exclusive interview with Dana Cortez on Day 2 of the Mala Luna Music Festival on Sunday, October 29. The interview abruptly ended because the group &quot;had to catch a jet.&quot;
Por:
Colleen Baker
30 Oct | 10:17 AM EDT
Comparte

The Dana Cortez Show sat down with Migos right after the group finished their set on Day 2 of the Mala Luna Music Festival on Sunday night.

In their first sit-down interview since Offset's engagement to Cardi B, you know we had to bring it up.

Offset starts to talk about his engagement with Queen Cardi when the interview abruptly ended because the group "had to catch a jet."





Artículos Relacionados
  1. Wiz Khalifa discusses co-parenting in exclusive Dana Cortez interview
  2. Mala Luna Festival: Day 2 Halloween Costumes
  3. Mala Luna Music Festival - Day 2: Halloween Costumes
  4. Mala Luna Festival - Day 2
  5. Mala Luna Festival - Day 2 Perfomances
RELACIONADO:Hip Hop