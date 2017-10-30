Migos abruptly walks out of Dana Cortez interview

Foto: YouTube: Dana Cortez - Offset talks about his engagement with Cardi B in an exclusive interview with Dana Cortez on Day 2 of the Mala Luna Music Festival on Sunday, October 29. The interview abruptly ended because the group "had to catch a jet."
The Dana Cortez Show sat down with Migos right after the group finished their set on Day 2 of the Mala Luna Music Festival on Sunday night.
In their first sit-down interview since Offset's engagement to Cardi B, you know we had to bring it up.
Offset starts to talk about his engagement with Queen Cardi when the interview abruptly ended because the group "had to catch a jet."