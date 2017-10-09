Meet Glennis Grace, the woman being called "Whitney Houston reborn"

We are pretty sure that Whitney Houston has been reincarnated.

If not, you sure could have fooled us.

Dutch singer Glennis Grace is making waves on social media for her incredible pipes and her ability to take on Queen Whitney's classic songs effortlessly.

Here she is performing recently at the 2017 "Ladies of Soul" event.

"Run To You"



It would seem like the 39-year-old from Amsterdam was discovered overnight, but she has been making a name for herself for some time now. She was actually discovered back in 1994 after winning a Dutch TV talent search show called "The Soundmix Show" with her performance of Houston's "One Moment In Time."



Now, sit back and relax and watch her slay the rest of these classics.



"I Have Nothing"

"The Greatest Love Of All"







"Didn't We Almost Have It All"



"I Will Always Love You"