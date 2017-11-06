Meek Mill sentenced to prison for violating probation

Philly rapper Meek Mill has been sentenced to 2-4 years in jail after violating the terms of his probation.
According to Billboard Magazine, Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley "cited a failed drug test and a failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel."
These new prison charges originated with an incident in 2008 guns and drug case. Mill's lawyer has announced that he plans to repeal the court's decision.
Shortly before the news of his sentencing was made public, it appears Milly gave his fans a clue that something was happening.
Unfortunately, trouble with the law is nothing new for Mill. In March of this year, Mill was previously arrested in St. Louis for an altercation that involved two airport employees. Mill's legal issues continued as recently as August when he was also charged with "reckless endangerment while riding his motorcycle in New York City." Both charges were dropped after Mill reportedly completed his community service. In 2015, Mill had also been placed on house arrest for probation violation when he left the state of Pennsylvania without official permission.
Story is developing.
WARNING: This video contains mature language.