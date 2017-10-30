Mala Luna Festival - Day 2

Foto: Colleen Baker - Headliner <b>Future</b> closes out the festival on Day 2 of the Mala Luna Music Festival on Sunday, October 29, 2017.
That's a wrap on the 2017 Mala Luna Music Festival!
Fans from all across the nation came to San Antonio, Texas to see some of their favorite rap and hip hop groups perform at the two-day music and arts festival.
Day 2 of the festival featured highly-anticipated acts such as Trae Tha Truth, Afrojack and Khalid. Migos and Future closed out the end of the festival.
Check out exclusive photos from the performances below: