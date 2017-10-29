Mala Luna Festival: Day 1 - The Crowds Came To Party

Foto: Colleen Baker - A massive crowd gathers to listen to Wiz Khalifa perform on Day 1 of the Mala Luna Music and Arts Festival in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, October 28, 2017.
Artists who performed at the Mala Luna Music and Arts Festival were treated to wonderful weather as well as massive crowds that came ready to have a good time.
Incredible performers such as Wiz Khalifa, Carnage and Bamsworth Belli went heavy on crowd interaction and it showed.
Here are a few of our favorite photos of the crowds on Day 1 of the festival.