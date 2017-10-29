Síguenos
Mala Luna Festival: Day 1 - The Crowds Came To Party

Check out some of our favorite crowd shots from Day 1 of the music and arts festival

Foto: Colleen Baker - A massive crowd gathers to listen to Wiz Khalifa perform on Day 1 of the Mala Luna Music and Arts Festival in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, October 28, 2017.
Por:
Colleen Baker
29 Oct | 3:33 AM EDT
Artists who performed at the Mala Luna Music and Arts Festival were treated to wonderful weather as well as massive crowds that came ready to have a good time.

Incredible performers such as Wiz Khalifa, Carnage and Bamsworth Belli went heavy on crowd interaction and it showed.

Here are a few of our favorite photos of the crowds on Day 1 of the festival.

