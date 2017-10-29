Síguenos
Mala Luna Festival: Day 1 Halloween Costumes

Is it technically cheating if we included Bamworth Belli's bear in the slideshow?

Foto: Colleen Baker - A group of four friends dress up as penguins on the first day of the Mala Luna Festival on Saturday, October 28, 2017.
29 Oct | 10:16 AM EDT
The crowd at the Mala Luna Festival was excited to come out and celebrate their favorite hip hop groups during the Halloween weekend.

Many fans showed their holiday spirit and came dressed up in their Halloween costumes. We saw everything from a unicorn to a few Dia De Los Muertos-inspired looks. We even included Bamsworth Belli's hype bear crew as a costume. Because, why not?

Here are a few of our favorite costume looks from Day 1 at the fest.

