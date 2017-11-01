Mala Luna Crowd Gets Into The 'Dia De Los Muertos' Spirit

Photo: Colleen Baker - A group of friends gather inside of Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium to kick off Day 2 of the Mala Luna Music Festival on Saturday, October 28, 2017.
The Dia De Los Muertos holiday is in full swing, and the spirit was definitely felt at the Mala Luna Music Festival over the weekend. There were too many people who dressed up to count, but we tried to photograph as many as we could. Even Dana Cortez got in on the action!
Check out some of our favorite 'Dia De Los Muertos'-inspired looks from the festival weekend here: