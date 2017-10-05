LL Cool J, Chaka Khan and Nina Simone nominated for the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rap, R&B and soul are getting some love on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations list this year.
Rapper LL Cool J, R&B singer/songwriter Nina Simone and soul/funk singer Chaka Khan are among the list of artists who have a shot at making it into the prestigous Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Earlier today, the committee released the full list of this year's nominees. (In order to qualifiy, an artist or group must have released its first commerical recording at least 25 years ago. Therefore, this list of acts had to have released their first recording by 1992 to be eligible.)
The entire list of 2018 nominees are:
- Bon Jovi
- Kate Bush
- The Cars
- Depeche Mode
- Dire Straits
- Eurythmics
- J. Geils Band
- Judas Priest
- LL Cool J
- MC5
- The Meters
- Moody Blues
- Radiohead
- Rage Against the Machine
- Rufus feat. Chaka Khan
- Nina Simone
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe
- Link Wray
- The Zombies
Fans can vote for their choice artist from October 5 - December 5, 2017. The official 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on April 14 in Cleveland, Ohio.
For more information and to cast your vote, visit rockhall.com/vote.