Follow us
Listen 98.5 The Beat
Listen 98.5 The Beat

LL Cool J, Chaka Khan and Nina Simone nominated for the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

There are a total of 19 nominees from different musical genres

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images - LL Cool J addresses the crowd as Host of the 2016 Grammys award show. He was just announced as a nominee for the 2018 <i>Rock and Rock Hall of Fame.</i>
By:
Univision
Oct 5 | 12:48 PM EDT
Share

Rap, R&B and soul are getting some love on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations list this year.

Rapper LL Cool J, R&B singer/songwriter Nina Simone and soul/funk singer Chaka Khan are among the list of artists who have a shot at making it into the prestigous Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Earlier today, the committee released the full list of this year's nominees. (In order to qualifiy, an artist or group must have released its first commerical recording at least 25 years ago. Therefore, this list of acts had to have released their first recording by 1992 to be eligible.)

The entire list of 2018 nominees are:

- Bon Jovi
- Kate Bush
- The Cars
- Depeche Mode
- Dire Straits
- Eurythmics
- J. Geils Band
- Judas Priest
- LL Cool J
- MC5
- The Meters
- Moody Blues
- Radiohead
- Rage Against the Machine
- Rufus feat. Chaka Khan
- Nina Simone
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe
- Link Wray
- The Zombies



Fans can vote for their choice artist from October 5 - December 5, 2017. The official 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on April 14 in Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information and to cast your vote, visit rockhall.com/vote.


Artículos Relacionados
  1. Fat Joe pleads public for help in Puerto Rico's recovery efforts
  2. Hispanic Trails Cultural Festival 2017
  3. Man that made terroristic threats to San Antonio arrested
  4. Dana Cortez Show was out and about for National Night Out
  5. Jared Leto will play Hugh Hefner in upcoming biopic
RELATED:Hip Hop