Lil Yachty and Young Thug release music video for "On Me"

Foto: YouTube: Lil Yachty - Rappers Young Thug (left) and Lil Yachty (right) rap in a screenshot from their <i>"On Me" </i>music video.
Lil Yachty and Young Thug have brought it with their latest music video.
The two Atlanta rappers teamed up on the track "On Me" back in September, and have now finally released the music video.
WARNING: This video contains adult language.
This video comes at the heel of Yachty's incredibly successful year. He was recently named on the Forbes 2017 list of "Highest Paid Hip Hop Artists," making an estimated $11 million between June 2016 and June 2017.