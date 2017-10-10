Kodak Black indicted on allegations of sexual assault

Kodak Black is currently awaiting trial for charges of "first degree criminal sexual conduct."

The charges refer to an alleged assault against a teenage girl at the Treasure City venue in South Carolina back in February 2016. The 20-year-old rapper was extradited to serve prison time in Florence, South Carolina and then released on December 1 after posting a $100,000 bond.

No trial date has been set yet, but if he is found guilty he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Despite his legal trouble, Black is still releasing music. He released a new music video for his track "Snot Thot" earlier today.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.



