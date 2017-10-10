Jhene Aiko got a tattoo of Big Sean's face on her arm

Foto: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images - Hosts Jhene Aiko And Big Sean pose for a photo <i>Flaunt Magazine And AG Celebrate 'Foreplay,' A Preview Of The Good Times Issue</i> event on April 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Jhene Aiko is wearing her heart on her sleeve.
After officially finalizing her divorce to Dot da Genius, Aiko got some ink to show her love for her boyfriend, Big Sean.
Tattoo artist Miryam "The Witchdoctor" Lumpini announced the tattoo when she casually posted the art on her Instagram page. (Jhene or Big Sean have yet to post anything about it on social media.)
The two seem to be very happy. They performed 'Moments' on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.