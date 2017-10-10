Síguenos
Jhene Aiko got a tattoo of Big Sean's face on her arm

The two have been officially dating since last year

Foto: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images - Hosts Jhene Aiko And Big Sean pose for a photo <i>Flaunt Magazine And AG Celebrate &#39;Foreplay,&#39; A Preview Of The Good Times Issue</i> event on April 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Por:
Univision
10 Oct | 11:52 AM EDT
Jhene Aiko is wearing her heart on her sleeve.

After officially finalizing her divorce to Dot da Genius, Aiko got some ink to show her love for her boyfriend, Big Sean.

Tattoo artist Miryam "The Witchdoctor" Lumpini announced the tattoo when she casually posted the art on her Instagram page. (Jhene or Big Sean have yet to post anything about it on social media.)

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment.

A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on

The two seem to be very happy. They performed 'Moments' on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.

