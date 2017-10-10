Jhene Aiko got a tattoo of Big Sean's face on her arm

Jhene Aiko is wearing her heart on her sleeve.

After officially finalizing her divorce to Dot da Genius, Aiko got some ink to show her love for her boyfriend, Big Sean.

Tattoo artist Miryam "The Witchdoctor" Lumpini announced the tattoo when she casually posted the art on her Instagram page. (Jhene or Big Sean have yet to post anything about it on social media.)

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment. A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT