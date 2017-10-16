Jason Derulo's home burglarized

According to TMZ, last month several burglars forced open a door in Derulo's home and found his safe. The criminals allegedly ransacked the "Swalla" singer's possesions and were able to get away with approximately $600K in jewelry and $80K in cash.



Authorities are saying that they suspect that it could have been inside job. At the time of the home invasion, the only person inside Derulo's home was an employee who asleep on the other side of the massive property who did not hear the burglary as it was occuring.