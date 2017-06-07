publicidad

Hip Hop

You can now buy Instagram likes from a vending machine in Russia

This is what we've become.

Por: Univision
Instagram on an iPhone

Welp. If you're out at the (Russian) mall you might run into a vending machine that you can buy fake followers for your Instagram. Yeah, that's right, for only $0.89 you can buy 100 likes. If you want to splurge a little more, $850 will get you about 150,000 guaranteed followers who will give you about 1,500 likes per picture you post on the social media app.

Not only does the machine give you followers or likes, it can also print out your selfies from Instagram. You can find these vending machines all around Moscow but they might soon be everywhere.

