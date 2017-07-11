Wiz Khalifa breaks record as the most viewed YouTube video of all-time

At 2,894,643,205 views and counting, it has been five years since Psy released his record smashing YouTube hit "Gangnam Style" in 2012. Now, the record has been surpassed by Wiz Khalifa's 2015 single dedicated to the late Paul Walker "See You Again" is at 2,894,763,875 views and doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

With the numbers in from YouTube, it looks like Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" is not far behind claiming 2,487,164,522 views and climbing. The track was released to the streaming service provider on January 12, 2017. It's going to be interesting to see which music video comes in number one at the end of the year.

