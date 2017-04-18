Tyler the Creator made a new theme song for Bill Nye

The rapper is honored to produce the theme song for Bill Nye.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Tyler, The Creator performs with Earl Sweatshirt on Camp Stage during day two of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Tyler, The Creator performs with Earl Sweatshirt on Camp Stage during day two of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images) Mike Windle / Staff / Getty

Bill Nye the Science Guy is gearing up for his new show set to premiere on Netflix on April 21st. The theme song was produced by rapper, Tyler the Creator who had kept a similar tune just like the original. Tyler mentioned in the promotional video: "I love the fast pacedness of it. You take out the snare, it could be a house song."

Bill Nye will include special celebrity guests such as Steve Aoki, Zach Braff, Karlie Kloss, and Joel McHale along with some cool experiments.



Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! @TylerTheCreator drops the beat on our theme song. pic.twitter.com/jxw0WzFnEL — Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) April 17, 2017

Check out the trailer to Bill Nye's new show coming to Netflix.

