publicidad

Tyler the Creator made a new theme song for Bill Nye santantonio-107.5-t... Tyler the Creator made a new theme song for Bill Nye santantonio-107.5-t...

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Tyler, The Creator performs with Earl Sweatshirt on Camp Stage during day two of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)
Hip Hop

Tyler the Creator made a new theme song for Bill Nye

Tyler the Creator made a new theme song for Bill Nye

The rapper is honored to produce the theme song for Bill Nye.

Por: Univision
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Tyler, The Creator performs with Earl Swe...
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Tyler, The Creator performs with Earl Sweatshirt on Camp Stage during day two of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Bill Nye the Science Guy is gearing up for his new show set to premiere on Netflix on April 21st. The theme song was produced by rapper, Tyler the Creator who had kept a similar tune just like the original. Tyler mentioned in the promotional video: "I love the fast pacedness of it. You take out the snare, it could be a house song."

Bill Nye will include special celebrity guests such as Steve Aoki, Zach Braff, Karlie Kloss, and Joel McHale along with some cool experiments.

Check out the trailer to Bill Nye's new show coming to Netflix.

publicidad
Related Content
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Drake performs on day 1 of the New Look Wirel...
13 abr, 2017 | 05:19 PM
21 Savage surprises fans in LA with Drake appearance
Girl wanted a poop themed birthday
Classic Hip Hop
13 abr, 2017 | 03:43 PM
Girl celebrates with poop themed birthday party
publicidad
More news
Girl wanted a poop themed birthday
98.5 The Beat
Girl celebrates poop emoji themed birthday
Proposed Alamo Master Plan
Eventos Locales
Massive plans for Alamo Plaza Unveiled
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Eddie Murphy's brother Charles arrives for t...
Classic Hip Hop
Charlie Murphy Dead at 57
Kyle golfs with The Dana Cortez Show
Eventos Locales
Kyle and The Dana Cortez Show has fun at Top Golf
ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Hip-hop artists Lil' Wayne, wearing diamond s...
KISS 97.3 FM
Lil Wayne is now with Jay Z's record label
Guy bails out on bill by jumping in the ocean! 0:51
Dana Cortez
Guy bails out on bill by jumping in the ocean!