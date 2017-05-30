publicidad

Tyler the Creator hilariously makes a popular dessert

The rapper joins chef Bonnie Lalich in making churros.

Tyler the Creator and Bonnie cook Churros together in the kitchen

Tyler the Creator is not only a talented rapper, director, MC and photographer, but add cook to his list of talents. The rapper joins cooking host Bonnie Lalich in making the Spanish desert dish, the churro.

The two definitely kick off things to a great start with their wonderful chemistry. This is the second appearance that the rapper has made on the cooking show. Last show they made cinnamon waffles. We see a cinnamon theme going here.


WARNING: This video contains explicit language and adult humor. Viewer discretion advised.

