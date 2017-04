Tinashe sets ex's house on fire in new music video

On April 21st, Tinashe just dropped the music visuals to her single "Flame." This is her first music video off her soon to be released album, Joyride. The album does not yet have a release date but there may be more music videos set to drop soon.

The music video starts off with things going well with her on-screen boyfriend but then she decides to drench the house with alcohol and set the bed aflame.