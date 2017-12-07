TI talks politics with Dana Cortez

It appears that rapper TI has been getting a lot more involved in politics lately.
The Dana Cortez Show caught up with the Atlanta rapper at ICON Talks event in San Antonio earlier tonight and asked him about his recent passion for getting the public to vote.
"If we're not in the rooms and we don't have the opportunity to present our ideas to the people in charge that direct the budgets and funds, and you know, create the resources we need to have created," TI said. "We don't do that in our communities, we don't have a chance at becoming self-sustainable."
During the interview, TI also commends his friend (and 'Hustle Gang' labelmate) Trae Tha Truth on all of his work helping out those who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey in his hometown of Houston, Texas.
Both rappers are known to have stepped up and help their local communities in recent news. The Rubberband Man had been pushing his star power during the last few months to help get Keisha Lance Bottoms elected mayor of Atlanta. Throughout her campaign, he even got some help from his fellow high-profile friends to spread the word and encourage people to vote.
There IS NO TOMORROW!!!! If this is YOUR CITY.... SHOW UP TO VOTE & ACT LIKE IT!!!! 90's babies... It's on YALL!!! IF y'all show up... The city continues to operate how WE NEED IT TO... And if not.... We turn into another goofy ass country town where rich white people run shit & tell all y'all what u can & cant do. Imagine having to get a license to open a studio??? Imagine the cubs closing at 1am???? Imagine the marijuana law being revoked & its back to a felony possession??? Imagine Peter st.as a stale vanilla rich art district???? ALL THESE THINGS ARE AT STAKE!!!! #fight4atlanta #stand4something #Vote4Keisha TODAY!!!!!
It appears his civic engagement paid off. Mrs. Bottoms was elected Mayor Elect of Atlanta yesterday. Clearly happy with the outcome, Tip took to his social media pages to personally congratulate her.