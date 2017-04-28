publicidad

This photo is freaking people out santantonio-107.5-the-beat@2x.png This photo is freaking people out santantonio-107.5-the-beat@2x.png

Hip Hop

This photo is freaking people out

This photo is freaking people out

It's gotta be photoshopped, right?

Por: Univision
Photo is creeping out everyone on the internet

This photo was posted to Twitter by @Extracis a.k.a. Andy with a caption of "i love my girlfriend even if shes a gemini." However, if you focus to the mirror, you see his girlfriend staring right back at you with a different subtle expression. The photo in the mirror, also shows her hair near her left eye. Freaky right? We're all hoping that it's photoshopped.

People had posted their reactions to the pic.

publicidad
Related Content
Lucky winners got their chance to meet Tech N9ne in our Uforia Lounge
Eventos Locales
28 abr, 2017 | 12:15 PM
Lucky Beat listeners got to meet Tech N9ne
Fyre Fest
28 abr, 2017 | 11:57 AM
People paid $10,000 to go to a chaotic music festival
publicidad
More news
DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil...
KISS 97.3 FM
Justin Bieber joins Quavo, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper and DJ Khaled in "I'm the One"
Zro and Slim Thug performed together at the Alamo City Music Hall for Si...
Eventos Locales
Siesta Fest down at Alamo City Music Hall
The Simpson's present Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra
Classic Hip Hop
Cypress Hill might be collaborating with a famous orchestra
San Antonio Police Officer dances to salsa
Eventos Locales
San Antonio Police Officer shows off dancing skills
INDIO, CA - APRIL 12: Rapper Drake performs onstage during day 3 of the...
Hot 105.7 FM
Drake just hanging out in the Dominican Republic
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Anto...
Eventos Locales
Spurs coach gives a $5,000 tip after a meal in Memphis