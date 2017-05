This guy on a dirt bike is doing some crazy tricks

This guy riding the bike has a death wish of some sort.

Wow. This guy is riding his dirt bike fast and erratically down a busy street with no helmet. Does anyone else think this guy is insane performing those types of stunts?

The guy posted a caption that says: "Time to find a new hobby. This one getting to easy. Lol." Yeah, maybe a hobby that doesn't endanger yourself and everyone else.



Time To Find A New Hobby This One Getting To Easy Lol😴💤💤💤 #MiamiHittaz A post shared by 🇭🇹ALÉ™✈️ (@money_ronn) on May 4, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Yeah... don't dare try this.