publicidad

This Eight-year-old kills her dance routine on the Ellen show santantoni...

Hip Hop

This Eight-year-old kills her dance routine on the Ellen show

This Eight-year-old kills her dance routine on the Ellen show

This eight year old has quite the dance move!

Por: Univision
Eight-Year-Old dances to Humble in front of Ellen

Kendrick Lamar's newest album DAMN is already breaking records. Many kids are doing their own dance to the song but there is one 8-year-old, Bianca Busa that is going viral. Bianca shows off her dance moves in front of Ellen on The Ellen Show.

publicidad
Related Content
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 13: Singer Ariana Grande attends Tiffany &am...
23 may, 2017 | 11:54 AM
Ariana Grande tweets heartbreaking message after terror attack in U.K.
Katy Perry - Bon Appétit (Live on SNL) ft. Migos
22 may, 2017 | 03:54 PM
Katy Perry and Migos appear on Saturday Night Live
publicidad
More news
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artist Drake accepts the Top Billboard...
KISS 97.3 FM
Drake breaks record at Billboard Music Award
Kingz of Texas Car Show & Concert at Rosedale Park - June 11, 2017
Eventos Locales
Rich Homie Quan, Wrekless and Twist perform at the Kingz of Texas Car Show
MIRAMAR, CA - DECEMBER 03: Recording artist Nicki Minaj and singer Katy...
Katy Perry
Nicki Minaj drops lyrics on Katy Perry's new song "Swish Swish"
Camila Cabello drops her new solo song "Crying in the Club"
KISS 97.3 FM
Camila Cabello debuts her new single video for "Crying in the Club"
San Antonio Fire Department responding to a four-alarm fire on the city'...
Eventos Locales
San Antonio Fire Department loses own during 4-alarm fire
Cash Me Outside Girl on Dr. Phil
KISS 97.3 FM
The 'Cash Me Outside' girl is going on tour soon