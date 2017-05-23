This Eight-year-old kills her dance routine on the Ellen show

Kendrick Lamar's newest album
DAMN is already breaking records. Many kids are doing their own dance to the song but there is one 8-year-old, Bianca Busa that is going viral. Bianca shows off her dance moves in front of Ellen on The Ellen Show.
This Eight-year-old kills her dance routine on the Ellen showThis Eight-year-old kills her dance routine on the Ellen show
This eight year old has quite the dance move!
Kendrick Lamar's newest album
DAMN is already breaking records. Many kids are doing their own dance to the song but there is one 8-year-old, Bianca Busa that is going viral. Bianca shows off her dance moves in front of Ellen on The Ellen Show.