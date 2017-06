The Weeknd announces second phase of Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour

The grammy award winning, multi-platinum artist just announced the stops on the second part of his tour.

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 30: Weeknd performs during the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty

"Starboy" artist, The Weeknd just made an announcement of the Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour with 24 stops in the United States. The R&B artist will begin his tour on September 6th starting at the Bryce Jordan Center at University Park, PA. Gucci Mane and NAV will also be touring with The Weeknd for a majority of the tour.

Tickets will go on-sale starting Friday, June 16th at 11AM (Central Standard Time).

THE WEEKND – STARBOY: LEGEND OF THE FALL 2017 WORLD TOUR PHASE TWO

*All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.



DATE

CITY

VENUE



9/6/17

University Park, PA

Bryce Jordan Center



9/9/17

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre



9/12/17

Boston, MA

TD Garden



9/15/17

Washington, DC

Verizon Center



9/16/17

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo



9/19/17

Columbus, OH

Schottenstein



9/20/17

Indianapolis, IN

Banker's Life Fieldhouse



9/22/17

Las Vegas, NV

iHeart



9/24/17

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center



9/26/17

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center



9/27/17

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena



9/29/17

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center



10/2/17

Edmonton

Rogers Place



10/5/17

Vancouver

Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena



10/6/17

Portland, OR

Moda Center



10/8/17

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena



10/11/17

Sacramento, CA

Golden One Arena



10/13/17

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center



10/14/17

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena



10/17/17

Houston, TX

Toyota Center



10/19/17

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center



10/21/17

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center



10/24/17

Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena



10/28/17

Columbia, SC

Colonial Life Arena



10/29/17

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena



11/1/17

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena



11/2/17

Chicago, IL

United Center



11/29/17

Auckland, NZ

Spark Arena

12/2/17

Sydney, AUS

Qudos Bank Arena

12/6/17

Brisbane, AUS

Entertainment Center

12/8/17

Melbourne, AUS

Rod Laver Arena

12/11/17

Adelaide, AUS

Entertainment Center

12/14/17

Perth, AUS

Perth Arena