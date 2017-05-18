publicidad

Hip Hop

The 'Cash Me Outside' girl is going on tour soon

The internet star is now going to be raking in more money.

Por: Univision
Cash Me Outside Girl on Dr. Phil

14-year-old Danielle Bregoli got her internet fame with her famous catchphrase "Cash me outside" while on the Dr. Phil show. Bregoli is taking things to the next level by taking her show to the streets. Bregoli will be on tour visiting different cities raking in the big money. Sources told TMZ that Bregoli's tour deal will bring her up to $50,000 per show, if they sell out.

Her team confirmed that two cities have been booked already. The team did not yet release any details about which cities. If you happen to attend one of these shows in a city near you, you can expect Bregoli lip synching to her favorite rap songs, cameo appearances by local celebs, a live Q&A with the audience members and she will even invite a few members of the audience on stage to "joke around."

If the "Cash me outside" girl came to a city near you, would you go?

