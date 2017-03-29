Spider-Man: Homecoming has Fans Hyped Up

The new installation of the Spider-Man series features some known characters from other Marvel movies.

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker is caught balancing his life between high school and fighting a new evil character - "The Vulture."

In the newest installation of the Spider-Man series there's some changes like Mary Jane being out of the picture. It looks like Zendaya will be playing the role of Michelle, who replaces Mary Jane. Donald Glover's character has yet to be unveiled and Robert Downey, Jr. will be playing the legendary Tony Stark/ Iron Man character. Michael Keaton's role will be the evil villain Adrian Toomes a.k.a. "The Vulture" and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Iron Man / Tony Stark's chauffeur and personal assistant.

The film is released to theaters on July 7th. Check out the second official trailer below.

