Soda company to introduce cinnamon drink santantonio-107.5-the-beat@2x.png

Hip Hop

Soda company to introduce cinnamon drink

This new flavor is sure to set your mouth on fire.

Por: Univision
Pepsi Fire

Ok. So there's many types of cinnamon products out there in the market such as gum, liquor, candy and now a soda? Pepsi is introducing a new beverage called "Pepsi Fire" which is a cinnamon flavored cola soft drink. The flavor is being tested out at 7-11 stores in Michigan as a Slurpee flavor.

The new soda flavor hasn't reached the United States yet and is only available in Thailand, Mexico, Vietnam and the Phillipines right now. While there has been no official announcement, we just wanted to point out that it looks like they're going to launch this late 2017.

The drink will be availble in 20 ounce cans single or 12-pack or 20-ounce bottles

People had already spotted the beverage and posted it to social media.

