publicidad

Russ surprised his dad with new wheels santantonio-107.5-the-beat@2x.png

Hip Hop

Russ surprised his dad with new wheels

Russ surprised his dad with new wheels

"My dad didn't have a car so the day my album came out I surprised him with one."

Por: Univision
Russ surprises his dad with a new ride

24-year-old rapper Russ wanted to give his dad something that he didn't have. New wheels. The There's Really A Wolf recording artist posted a minute video with his single, "Family & Friends" playing in the background. The video is about Russ surprising his dad with a new BMW 528i that arrived to their driveway. When someone asked his Russ' dad: "Don't you want to look at it?" he replied with: "No, I want to hug my son."

His dad couldn't believe his gift and said: "He's outta control. Some people are losing control, but he's outta control... outta control, this is awesome."

WARNING: This video contains explicit language.

publicidad
Related Content
Post Malone in San Antonio
10 may, 2017 | 05:12 PM
Post Malone was surprised with a Mariachi band
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Rapper Bow Wow speaks at the 2015 America...
10 may, 2017 | 01:12 PM
People are doing the #BowWowChallenge
publicidad
More news
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Musician Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin atte...
KISS 97.3 FM
Big from "Rob & Big" Dies at 45
INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Singer Kehlani performs at the Mojave Tent during...
KISS 97.3 FM
Kehlani cancels concert and goes straight to hospital
Tech N9ne talks Billy Joel and Tim Duncan 5:01
98.5 The Beat
Tech N9ne talks Billy Joel and Tim Duncan
Tech N9ne talks about his upcoming projects 8:19
Dana Cortez Show
Tech N9ne talks about his upcoming projects
Dana Cortez talks racial profiling with Play-N-Skillz, Becky G, and Fran... 7:24
Dana Cortez Show
Dana Cortez talks racial profiling with Play-N-Skillz, Becky G, and Frankie J
Dana Cortez chats with Becky G about her relationship status 6:07
Dana Cortez Show
Dana Cortez chats with Becky G about her relationship status