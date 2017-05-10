Russ surprised his dad with new wheels

"My dad didn't have a car so the day my album came out I surprised him with one."

24-year-old rapper Russ wanted to give his dad something that he didn't have. New wheels. The There's Really A Wolf recording artist posted a minute video with his single, "Family & Friends" playing in the background. The video is about Russ surprising his dad with a new BMW 528i that arrived to their driveway. When someone asked his Russ' dad: "Don't you want to look at it?" he replied with: "No, I want to hug my son."

His dad couldn't believe his gift and said: "He's outta control. Some people are losing control, but he's outta control... outta control, this is awesome."

WARNING: This video contains explicit language.

