Rapper names wrong Beastie Boy member who passed in his memorial song.

WANTAGH, NY - JULY 19: Rapper KRS-One performs during the 2009 Rock the Bells concert at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on July 19, 2009 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty

Rapper KRS-One made a little mistake in one of his new tracks titled "The World Is MIND" He shouts out rappers who had passed away before their time but when he reached the Beastie Boys, he shouted out "Ad-Rock." The problem is that Ad-Rock isn't one of the band members who passed away. It was actually the late Adam "MCA" Yauch who had passed away in 2012 from cancer.

You can hear the mistake in the audio at the 3:17 mark.