Post Malone was surprised with a Mariachi band

The look on Post Malone's face when Rich Chigga surprised him with a musical serenade.

Indonesian hip hop artist, Rich Chigga spent about a grand for his homie Post Malone on a mariachi band. The mariachi band went backstage with Rich Chigga during the Rolling Loud Festival to sing Malone's tune, "Congratulations" right before taking the stage. TMZ says that the band was supposed to be hired for a couple of hours at the tune of $350, but Malone made a very late appearance.

All in the end, it looked like Post Malone was surprised by the musical serenade to one of his own songs and everyone enjoyed it.

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.

