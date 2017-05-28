Popular fruity candy gets spicy treatment

publicidad

Starburst and Skittles will both have a new spicy flavor coming soon.

Por: Univision
Spicy food is all the craze nowadays and according to a recent press release by Mars corporation, they're taking their Skittles and Starburst brands to another level. The candy giant is introducing a new spicy flavor to the Skittles and Starburst line called "Sweet Heat".

We can only imagine it starting off spicy and cooling down with the fruity flavor everyone is used to. The new flavor of candy won't be available until the Winter of 2017 and will come in single pack, share size packs and bigger sized bags.

Would you try out the new flavor when it hits the store shelves?

