Pixar Launches Short Film For Animated Movie "Coco"

In early March, Disney's Pixar just released the trailer to their new movie "Coco." Coco is about a story of a little boy by the name of Miguel who looked up to his musical idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Miguel sought out to prove his talent and then found himself in the enchanting world of the "Land of the Dead." He meets Hector, who is a trickster with charm set off to unlock a secret in his family history.



Disney's Pixar just released a short film that ties in with their new flick "Coco." The short film "Dante's Lunch: A Short Tail" is about Dante who is the dog of the main character Miguel from the movie Coco. Dante finds a bone laying in the streets and when he tries to get it, it is pulled away from him. He then chases the magical bone through a village. It happened that the bone Dante was chasing belonged to a skeleton. When the skeleton sees his missing bone to his arm, he puts it back and Dante's eyes open wide as he sees many bones. See the short film below.





