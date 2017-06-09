Orange is the New Black just released season 5

If you've missed Piper Chapman and the gang from Litchfield, the wait is over. Netflix just released season five of "Orange is the New Black" for your enjoyment. So set aside all that you've probably planned this weekend, get a tub of popcorn and indulge.
In fact, it looks like the internet has been waiting patiently for this.
Set my alarm just to start watching 😄 #OrangeIsTheNewBlack #Netflix #oitnbseason5— Jeanette (@RealNett3y) June 9, 2017
OH MY GOD I FORGOT ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK IS OUT TONIGHT OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY G— savannah (@ptxsavannah) June 9, 2017
Me currently pic.twitter.com/Aosj43Tg76— paperback toya (@damnloyaIty) June 9, 2017
orange is the new black season 5 drops in an hour. no one speak to me for a few days.— chika (@oranicuhh) June 9, 2017
you can contact me via carrier pigeon.
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK IS BACK BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/nCAMpdUc2e— Mia (@Immultifandom) June 9, 2017
Here is the trailer for season five just to get you a little more hyped up!