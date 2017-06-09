Orange is the New Black just released season 5

Set aside everything you had planned this weekend!

If you've missed Piper Chapman and the gang from Litchfield, the wait is over. Netflix just released season five of "Orange is the New Black" for your enjoyment. So set aside all that you've probably planned this weekend, get a tub of popcorn and indulge.



We've arrived. Season five. All 13 episodes now streaming. #OITNB A post shared by Orange is the New Black (@oitnb) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

In fact, it looks like the internet has been waiting patiently for this.



OH MY GOD I FORGOT ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK IS OUT TONIGHT OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY G — savannah (@ptxsavannah) June 9, 2017

orange is the new black season 5 drops in an hour. no one speak to me for a few days.



you can contact me via carrier pigeon. — chika (@oranicuhh) June 9, 2017

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK IS BACK BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/nCAMpdUc2e — Mia (@Immultifandom) June 9, 2017

Here is the trailer for season five just to get you a little more hyped up!

