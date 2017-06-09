Orange is the New Black just released season 5

publicidad

Set aside everything you had planned this weekend!

Por: Univision
Orange is the new Black: Season 5 to be released on June 9th

If you've missed Piper Chapman and the gang from Litchfield, the wait is over. Netflix just released season five of "Orange is the New Black" for your enjoyment. So set aside all that you've probably planned this weekend, get a tub of popcorn and indulge.

We've arrived. Season five. All 13 episodes now streaming. #OITNB

A post shared by Orange is the New Black (@oitnb) on

In fact, it looks like the internet has been waiting patiently for this.

Here is the trailer for season five just to get you a little more hyped up!

