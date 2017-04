Offset of Migos Shows Off $100,000 Raindrop Chain

The "Bad and Boujee" rapper is showing off his new iced out chain.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Offset of Migos attends GQ and Chance The Rapper Celebrate the Grammys in Partnership with YouTube at Chateau Marmont on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ)

The Bad and Boujee rapper now can carry around a raindrop necklace wherever he goes. The pendant is iced out with 35 carat diamonds but when you add the diamond chain, it totals together 65 carats. That's a lot of ice!

The chain was inspired by Offset's verse on Migos' platinum certified single "Bad and Boujee." According to TMZ, Offset went all out at Elliot Avianne of Avianne & Co Jewelers to get this piece of jewelry designed by Quavo's birthday, which was on April 2nd.