Nikki Minaj and Gucci Mane Together in "Make Love"

For the first time ever, these two hip-hop artists got together to make a music video.

Former rivals Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj put their differences aside for their newest music video titled "Make Love." This is the first music video the two put out together for a song.

The song was originally released back in February when Nicki took shots at Remy Ma with her famous lyrics: "You see silly wabbit // To be the queen of rap you gotta sell records, you gotta sell plaques // 'S' plural like the 'S' on my chest // Now sit your dumba** down, you got an 'F' on your test."

Right after Nicki dropped this song, Remy took a shot with her song "shETHER" attacking Nicki. It looks like the beef hasn't yet settled. Take a look at the visuals below.

WARNING: The music video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

