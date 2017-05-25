publicidad

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 14: Nicki Minaj and Drake perform at Pepsi Presents Nicki Minaj&#39;s Pink Friday Tour at Roseland on August 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Pepsi)
Nicki Minaj to perform at basketball award show

The songstress will be performing Swish Swish at the first ever NBA Award show.

Por: Univision
Drake will be hosting the first ever NBA Awards in New York City on June 26th. It has been confirmed that Nicki Minaj will be performing.

Fans get to vote in their favorite player in each category.

Some of the categories include:

- NBA Most Valuable Player
- NBA Coach of the Year
- NBA Rookie of the Year
- NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
- NBA Sixth Man Award
- NBA Defensive Player of the Year
- Most Improved Player
- NBA Sportsmanship Award
- NBA All-Rookie Team
- NBA All- Defensive Team
- Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award
- NBA Cares Community Assist Award

The show will be on cable television channel TNT on June 26th at the Basketball City pier in New York City. The coverage will start at 9/8 Central on Monday, June 26th.

Below are some of the nominees for NBA's Most Valuable Player:

Kawhi Leonard

James Hardon

Russell Westbrook


Nominated for NBA Rookie of the Year

- Malcom Brogdon (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Dario Saric (Philadelphia 76ers)

Nominated for NBA Sixth Man Award

- Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)
- Andre Iguodala (Golden State Warriors)
- Lou Williams (Houston Rockets)

Nominees for NBA Coach of the Year

- Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs)
- Mike D' Antoni (Houston Rockets)
- Eric Spoelstra (Miami Heat)

Nominees for Most Improved Player

- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)
- Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Nominees for NBA Defensive Player of the Year

- Rudy Gobert (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)
- Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)

