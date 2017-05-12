Nicki Minaj pays off random debts of college students

Nicki Minaj opened up her heart and wallet for a few students that were struggling with their student debts. The screenshot posted to Nicki's official Instagram account shows that she paid for various loans that included books and courses.
Nicki darkened out the last names of the students' loans and had captioned: "This makes me so happy. [A few from the other day] I'll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I'm launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON! You'll be able to officially sign up! I'll keep you posted!"