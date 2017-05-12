Nicki Minaj pays off random debts of college students

The "No Frauds" songstress is also planning on opening up a charity that pays off student loans.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL) Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty

Nicki Minaj opened up her heart and wallet for a few students that were struggling with their student debts. The screenshot posted to Nicki's official Instagram account shows that she paid for various loans that included books and courses.

Nicki darkened out the last names of the students' loans and had captioned: "This makes me so happy. [A few from the other day] I'll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I'm launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON! You'll be able to officially sign up! I'll keep you posted!"

