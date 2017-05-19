Nicki Minaj drops lyrics on Katy Perry's new song "Swish Swish"

Nicki Minaj is a featured guest vocalist on
Katy Perry's new song "Swish Swish."
Nicki spits her lyrics over a beat by Noah "Mailbox" Passovoy,
Duke Dumont and PJ "Promnite" Sledge -
"Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck... Silly rap beefs just get me more checks... my life is a movie, I'm never off set... me and my amigos (no, not Offset.)"
Katy Perry is introducing herself in the rap scene by linking up with Nicki Minaj and then with Migos first for her hit from her album Witness with "Bon Appètit."
WARNING: This music video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.