Nicki Minaj drops lyrics on Katy Perry's new song "Swish Swish"

This song comes from Katy's new album "Witness"

MIRAMAR, CA - DECEMBER 03: Recording artist Nicki Minaj and singer Katy Perry perform onstage during 'VH1 Divas Salute the Troops' presented by the USO at the MCAS Miramar on December 3, 2010 in Miramar, California. 'VH1 Divas Salute the Troops' concert event will be televised on Sunday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on VH1. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/Getty Images for VH1)

Nicki Minaj is a featured guest vocalist on Katy Perry's new song "Swish Swish."



❗️SURPRISE ❗️1 HOUR TILL #SWISHSWISH @nickiminaj ☄️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 18, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Nicki spits her lyrics over a beat by Noah "Mailbox" Passovoy, Duke Dumont and PJ "Promnite" Sledge - "Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck... Silly rap beefs just get me more checks... my life is a movie, I'm never off set... me and my amigos (no, not Offset.)"



Katy Perry is introducing herself in the rap scene by linking up with Nicki Minaj and then with Migos first for her hit from her album Witness with "Bon Appètit."



