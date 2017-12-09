Follow us
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B join Migos in sexy 'MotorSport' music video

Minaj and Cardi both shared exclusive behind the scenes photos to their social media pages
Photo: YouTube: Migos - Rapper Nicki Minaj raps in the music video for Migos&#39; <i>&#39;MotorSport.&#39; </i>Cardi B also appears in the sultry music video that was released on Thursday, December 7, 2017.
By:
Colleen Baker
Dec 9 | 1:00 PM EST
Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have officially released the official music video for their smash hit single, 'MotorSport.'

WARNING: This video contains mature language.


Nicki took to her Instagram page to share some behind the scenes photos and videos from the video shoot.


Cardi B also teased the steamy music video by posting photos on her social media as well.


