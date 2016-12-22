Nick Cannon Keeps Spirits High As He Battles Disease

The 36 year-old has been admitted to the hospital and is expected to stay through the holidays.

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 16: Actor Nick Cannon attends the 'Chi-Raq' press conference during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty

Actor and rapper, Nick Cannon has been battling with lupus since he was diagnosed with the auto immune disease in 2012. Cannon has posted a photo to his Instagram showing his fans a view of the hospital room.

Cannon put a caption saying: "For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year."

The 36-year-old entertainer told Huffington Post that he is the only member of his family that's been diagnosed with the disease. He went on to explain that a well-balanced diet and medication helped him with any potential complications.

"When you hear the words 'autoimmune disease' or 'lupus', it's like, 'Whoa, what is that?" Cannon says. "That's how I felt, and that's how my family and friends felt as well... But you realize it's something that you can live with and actually overcome with the proper research and with the proper support system."

We wish you the very best, Nick.

