NBA Youngboy released from jail again

This is the second time the rapper was locked up in Baton Rouge.

Rapper NBA Youngboy out of Baton Rouge was born as Kentrell Gaulden. The 17-year-old was released from jail after being charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. The charges were put on him because of his role as the driver in a drive-by-shooting in November. One of his passengers was hit by a bullet in the neck. That passenger was treated and was released from the hospital.

Last Monday on May 22nd, Gaulden had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Youngboy was released from the East Baton Rouge jail later that week on a post-conviction bond of $50,000. Youngboy should be able to remain out of jail until his sentence hearing.

Now that we've learned that Youngboy had fessed up firng some shots on Kentucky Street in Baton Rouge back on November 2, 2016, police think that the shooting was to get back at those who killed Keondrae Ricks on Nebraska Street about eight hours prior.

NBA Youngboy now has a lot to deal with on both sides of the fence. This is why rapper Meek Mill told Youngboy to get out of town as quickly as possible before it's too late.

Meek had Facetimed Youngboy saying: "You gotta move or you gon' die!"

NBA Youngboy's mixtape "Life Before Fame" had been released in 2015.

