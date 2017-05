Mike WiLL Made-It joins Kendrick Lamar, Gucci and Sremmurd for "Perfect Pint"

Rappers Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd join Mike WiLL Made-It in this crazy, trippy road trip music video.

In the video, you'll see the gang rolling down a two-lane highway in a classic and then things start getting a little psychedelic on us. It's something that you'll have to watch yourself to see.

WARNING: This music video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.