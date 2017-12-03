Migos' MotorSport hit a milestone

Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer - LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )<br/>
The trio Hip hop group Migos has made an announcement that their track "MotorSport" had hit gold status. Gold status is when a track or album sells over 500,000 units.
The annoucement was made via Twitter by Quavo.
#Motorsport Is GOLD— QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 28, 2017
M O T O R S P O R T I S N O W— QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 28, 2017
G O L D I N O N L Y 2 1/5 Wks
"MotorSport" officially hit gold status in only 2 and a half weeks from when it was dropped. Right now, "MotorSport" is sitting pretty at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. "MotorSport" features Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.