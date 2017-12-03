Follow us
Listen 98.5 The Beat
Listen 98.5 The Beat

Migos' MotorSport hit a milestone

The group sold over 500,000 units of the track.
Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer - LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )<br/>
By:
Univision
Dec 3 | 11:11 AM EST
Share

The trio Hip hop group Migos has made an announcement that their track "MotorSport" had hit gold status. Gold status is when a track or album sells over 500,000 units.

The annoucement was made via Twitter by Quavo.


"MotorSport" officially hit gold status in only 2 and a half weeks from when it was dropped. Right now, "MotorSport" is sitting pretty at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. "MotorSport" features Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Joyner Lucas' 'I'm Not Racist' video makes powerful political statement
  2. Eminem announces release date of "Revival"
  3. Big Sean gives out thousands of turkeys for Thanksgiving
  4. Perfect shot of Georgia Dome implosion gets blocked by bus
  5. Chance the Rapper secures a million dollar donation from Chicago grocery chain
RELATED:Migos