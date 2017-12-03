Migos' MotorSport hit a milestone

The trio Hip hop group Migos has made an announcement that their track "MotorSport" had hit gold status. Gold status is when a track or album sells over 500,000 units.

M O T O R S P O R T I S N O W

G O L D I N O N L Y 2 1/5 Wks — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 28, 2017