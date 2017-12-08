Follow us
Mayor Ron Nirenberg talks potential gubernatorial run with Dana Cortez

Nirenberg was being honored at ICON Talks for his compassion and community service for the City of San Antonio
Photo: Colleen Baker - Dana Cortez Show interviews Honoree Mayor Ron Nirenberg at the ICON Talks at the Tobin Center For The Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, December 7, 2017.
Colleen Baker
Dec 8 | 1:02 PM EST
The city of San Antonio was in full force last night at the ICON Talks event.

Dana Cortez got the chance to meet up with honoree Mayor Ron Nirenberg and ask him a few questions.

Of course, Dana had to ask the 210 mayor if he would ever consider running for Governor of Texas. While Mr. Nirenberg does chuckle at the question, he technically does not rule it out.

See it for yourself! Watch his entire response.

