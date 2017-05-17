Man sues date for texting during movie

The 37-year-old man suggested that she go to the lobby if she wanted to text.

Austin, TX -- A 37-year-old is suing his date for texting during a screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. According to Austin's local newspaper, the Austin American-Statesman, the man is looking to be reimbured for her cost of the ticket at a whopping $17.31!

Brandon Vezmar tells the local newspaper that his movie experience was ruined by the "exchange of text messages" from a glowing screen while trying he was trying enjoy the movie.

Vezmar explained to the Austin newspaper "It was kind of a first date from hell, this is one of my biggest pet peeves." Vezmar also mentioned that the woman (who wishes to remain anonymous) pulled out her phone at least 10 to 20 times to read and send texts. Vezmar had even recommended the woman to go out to the lobby to text.

The local newspaper had reached out to the woman tells her side of the story. She said that when he told her to go outside, she did and left the theater. She had also drove both of them to the theater leaving him behind. When the newspaper mentioned that he was suing her, she said "Oh my god, this is crazy." When she learned that she was being sued. She said "I had my phone low and I wasn't bothering anybody."

The woman had mentioned that she will be filing a protective order against Vezmar, who had attempted to reach out to the woman himself for reimbursement.

This story caused Twitter to explode with comments.



Why stop at suing? She deserves jail time! https://t.co/c41MWGz74M — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2017

@JamesGunn @AlphaPlank77 Why stop at jail time. Fire up the electric chair. — Phil Hanson (@philly_cheesest) May 17, 2017

@JamesGunn The article has a point. Movie is a terrible first date, unless you have dinner prior to determine if this is a text-in-the-theater person. — Gillian Daniels (@gilldaniels) May 16, 2017

@DanSlott @JamesGunn America has a lot going on right now, but this ordeal has my complete attention. — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) May 17, 2017