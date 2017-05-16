publicidad

Man playing golf on multi-level golf range falls off

Man playing golf on multi-level golf range falls off

Wow. He even missed the ball completely!

Por: Univision
Twitter user @EnvyNate caught video of his cousin taking a swing at the multi-level golf range, Top Golf in Dallas, Texas. As you can see in the footage, he takes a swing and misses the ball. Little the man knows is that his ball is still on the tee. The man who is thinking that he hit it off with distance tries to seek his ball. Next thing you see is the guy taking a little too many steps and walks off the edge of the platform. Luckily for him, theres a net that captures any one that takes too many steps. Wow.

In this photo below, you see the man just chillin in the safety net waiting to be rescued.

