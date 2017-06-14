Looks like the Mayweather / McGregor fight is on

The fight is going down in Las Vegas in August!

It's official! Floyd Mayweather will take on Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on August 26th. The fight will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena as a standard 12-round match using standard 10-ounce gloves.

On Wednesday, June 14th the Nevada Athletic Commission approved the request from Mayweather Promotions. The card has the MGM Grand listed as the venue but with the growing hype of the event it could be finalized at the T-Mobile Arena.

