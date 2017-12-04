Follow us
LL Cool J makes history as first rapper to accept Kennedy Center Honor

History is made.
Photo: Pool / Pool / Getty - WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: The five recipients of the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors pose for a group photo following a dinner hosted by United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in their honor at the US Department of State in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, December 2, 2017. From left to right back row: LL Cool J and Lionel Richie Front row, left to right: Carmen de Lavallade, Norman Lear and Gloria Estefan. The 2017 honorees are: American dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade; Cuban American singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan; American hip hop artist and entertainment icon LL COOL J; American television writer and producer Norman Lear; and American musician and record producer Lionel Richie. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)
Univision
Dec 4 | 10:46 AM EST
History was made on Saturday, December 2nd when Todd Smith a.k.a. LL Cool J became the first rapper to earn the Kennedy Center Honor. The honor is America's highest achievement award for any performer.

The honors were held in Washington D.C. at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Honorees joining LL Cool J included Carmen De Lavallade, Gloria Estefan, Lional Richie and Norman Lear. The State Department Dinner was hosted by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Donald Trump was absent from the ceremonies.

"I believe that we are built to do anything we put our minds and proper actions to. You have all the tools inside you that are required for you to fulfill your GOD given purpose. This one is for those who came before me and those who followed me. We were sent to this planet to love and inspire one another. Manifest our dreams and make them a reality. I hope you're inspired by me because I'm absolutely inspired by you. Mic check 1212 Let's ride!!


About a week ago, LL Cool J revealed that he completed the Business of Entertainment Media & Sports program at Harvard University.

