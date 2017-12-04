LL Cool J makes history as first rapper to accept Kennedy Center Honor

History was made on Saturday, December 2nd when Todd Smith a.k.a. LL Cool J became the first rapper to earn the Kennedy Center Honor. The honor is America's highest achievement award for any performer.

The honors were held in Washington D.C. at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Honorees joining LL Cool J included Carmen De Lavallade, Gloria Estefan, Lional Richie and Norman Lear. The State Department Dinner was hosted by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Donald Trump was absent from the ceremonies.

"I believe that we are built to do anything we put our minds and proper actions to. You have all the tools inside you that are required for you to fulfill your GOD given purpose. This one is for those who came before me and those who followed me. We were sent to this planet to love and inspire one another. Manifest our dreams and make them a reality. I hope you're inspired by me because I'm absolutely inspired by you. Mic check 1212 Let's ride!!



