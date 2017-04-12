Lil Wayne is now with Jay Z's record label

Rapper Lil Wayne has just announced that he is with team Roc Nation.
The 34-year-old rapper announced to the crowd while at Aebersol Student Recreation Center at Slippery Rock University: "Is it cool if I just say it? It's the Roc"
As history recalls, Lil Wayne had announced that he is with team Roc but he had only signed a deal with Tidal. If indeed true this will mark the first time that Tunechi is with a different record label. Right now, Lil Wayne has a lawsuit against his former label, Cash Money Records for $50 million in unpaid royalties. We're looking to some sort of official announcement from his crew soon.