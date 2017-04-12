publicidad

ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Hip-hop artists Lil' Wayne, wearing diamond studded beats headphones by Dr. Dre sits courtside during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Lil Wayne is now with Jay Z's record label

Tunechi made an announcement at a private performance in front of students at Slippery Rock University.

Rapper Lil Wayne has just announced that he is with team Roc Nation.

The 34-year-old rapper announced to the crowd while at Aebersol Student Recreation Center at Slippery Rock University: "Is it cool if I just say it? It's the Roc"

I don't even know where to start of how amazing the concert was last night!! #youngmoney #weezy #lilwayne #sru #rocnation

As history recalls, Lil Wayne had announced that he is with team Roc but he had only signed a deal with Tidal. If indeed true this will mark the first time that Tunechi is with a different record label. Right now, Lil Wayne has a lawsuit against his former label, Cash Money Records for $50 million in unpaid royalties. We're looking to some sort of official announcement from his crew soon.

