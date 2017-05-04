publicidad

Kodak Black to serve 1 year in prison but might get early release santan...

Hip Hop

Kodak Black to serve 1 year in prison but might get early release

Kodak Black to serve 1 year in prison but might get early release

The rapper was sentenced to 364 days in prison for violating his house arrest.

Por: Univision
Kodak Black

Kodak Black should have thought twice before going to a Miami strip club and then to a boxing match in Ohio without letting his probation officer know. His decision violated his house arrest terms.

The "Tunnel Vision" rapper has been serving time in the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale since February 28th. With that time being served, the Broward State Attorney wanted the 19-year-old rapper to spend eight years in jail for the violation of his house arrest.

After making an appearance in front of a judge on May 4th, Dieuson Octave was sentenced to 364 days behind bars but if he successfully completes a "life skills course" Black will get credit for the time he already served and can be released from prison in about a month.

Someone posted a comment that Kodak Black fans are Googling "What is a life skills course?"

publicidad
Related Content
Frankie J, Becky G, Kap G and Play-N-Skillz put on a once in a lifetime...
Eventos Locales
04 may, 2017 | 05:37 PM
The 3rd night of Cinco Conciertos was hype with a once in a lifetime performance
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Future performs on the Coachella stage duri...
04 may, 2017 | 03:11 PM
Future performs two new songs on Jimmy Kimmel
publicidad
More news
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: DJ Khaled performs during Pepsi Super F...
KISS 97.3 FM
DJ Khaled is in the new Spider-Man movie
Frankie J and Play-N-Skillz talk about their song and Selena 5:26
98.5 The Beat
Frankie J and Play-N-Skillz talk about their song and Selena
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and...
Ciara
Ciara welcomes new baby to the world with the most adorable name
98.5 The Beat squad hit up NIOSA and here's how it went down
Eventos Locales
NIOSA was in full swing Thursday
Photo is creeping out everyone on the internet
Classic Hip Hop
This photo is freaking people out
Lucky winners got their chance to meet Tech N9ne in our Uforia Lounge
Eventos Locales
Lucky Beat listeners got to meet Tech N9ne