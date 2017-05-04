Kodak Black to serve 1 year in prison but might get early release

The rapper was sentenced to 364 days in prison for violating his house arrest.

Kodak Black should have thought twice before going to a Miami strip club and then to a boxing match in Ohio without letting his probation officer know. His decision violated his house arrest terms.

The "Tunnel Vision" rapper has been serving time in the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale since February 28th. With that time being served, the Broward State Attorney wanted the 19-year-old rapper to spend eight years in jail for the violation of his house arrest.

After making an appearance in front of a judge on May 4th, Dieuson Octave was sentenced to 364 days behind bars but if he successfully completes a "life skills course" Black will get credit for the time he already served and can be released from prison in about a month.



Need to clarify sentencing for Kodak Black. Not going to prison but need clarity as to whether or not he remains in Broward jail. Stand by — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) May 4, 2017

364 days in county jail ... but could be shorter #KodakBlack — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) May 4, 2017

#KodakBlack gets 364 days in county jail. HOWEVER. IF he completes life skills course in jail, he'll be out in about a month — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) May 4, 2017

Someone posted a comment that Kodak Black fans are Googling "What is a life skills course?"

